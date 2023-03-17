Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mary Alice Vanzant, 84, of Smyrna, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 30, 1938, to the late James Winton and Lucile Jones Winton in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25 at 12-2 p.m. at the Roy B. Watson Chapel. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Roy B. Watson Chapel. Interment will at Watson-North Memorial Park.
Watson-North Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 19, 2023
