Mary B. Yoder, 74, of Belvidere passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving daughters, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Owenton, Ky., following an extended illness. Mary was born on March 2, 1948, To Eli and Emma Beiler in Virginia Beach, Va. The family will receive friends at the Cedar Springs Mennonite Church in Leitchfield, Ky., on Wednesday, June 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the Belvidere Mennonite Church in Belvidere on Thursday, June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Belvidere Mennonite Church in Belvidere on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. with interment following in the Belvidere Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone for the love shown to them during this time of bereavement.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 22, 2022