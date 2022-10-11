Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mary Carol Brown, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Manchester Health Care. She was born Oct.1, 1939 in Red Warrior, W.Va., to the late William T. and Lillie Mae (Totten) Ronk. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from noon until 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 12, 2022
