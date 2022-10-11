Mary Carol Brown, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Manchester Health Care. She was born Oct.1, 1939 in Red Warrior, W.Va., to the late William T. and Lillie Mae (Totten) Ronk. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from noon until 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Friday, October 14, 2022
1:30PM-3:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Oct 14
Funeral Service
Friday, October 14, 2022
3:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
