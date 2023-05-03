Mary Caroline Batts, 86, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Mary Caroline Batts, 86, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Mary was born on June 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Edwin Heim and Mary Virginia Batts.
Mary was immersed in the Christian community which was a lifelong support. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Tullahoma. From the very beginning, she dedicated herself to God and encouraged everyone around her to explore the beauty of the gospel. The simplest of things brought so much joy to Mary. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. In Mary’s spare time she enjoyed painting and most importantly reading her bible.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, three brothers, Edwin Heim Batts, Jr., William Carroll Batts, and James Phillip Batts; daughter in law, Kathleen Cleary Batts. She is survived by her son, Michael Batts; two sisters, Dorothy Ann Batts and Francis Armstrong (Freddie); three grandchildren, Jed, Matt, and Dan; two great grandchildren, Thomas Evan and Alexandra Marie.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 6 at noon at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Internment will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until noon In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tullahoma First Assembly of God. 1105 W Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
