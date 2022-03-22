Mary Edna Cooley of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, March 18, 2022 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 84.
Mrs. Cooley was born in Scottsboro, Ala., to the late Carl and Lela Mae Pearson. During her life. Mrs. Cooley was a member of Harris Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Cooley.
Mrs. Cooley is survived by her daughter, Cindy Levi (Tommy); one sister, Elizabeth Coutta; one grandson, Chad Levi (Bonnie); and one great-grandson, Carter. Funeral was held Monday, March 21 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Rev. Philip McAbee officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 23, 2022