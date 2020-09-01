Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Ghea, 91, of Tullahoma were held Monday, Aug. 31 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Reed and Matt Hastings officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Mrs. Ghea passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at NHC of Tullahoma.
Mary was born on Feb. 18, 1929 to the late Henry and Bessie Chasteen. She was the only living charter member of the Estill Springs Church of Nazarene. Mary will be remembered as a loving sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Preston Hill; second husband, Thomas “Jack” Ghea; two sons, Gary Hill and David M. Hill; one brother, Henry Chasteen; five sisters, Violet Weddington, Virginia Mae Knight, Georgia Champion, Margaret Owens, and Jean Roberts; granddaughter, Dusty Hill Williams.
She is survived by eight grandchildren, Chad Hill, Sara Hill Loggins, Cathy Hill Walker, Greg Hill, Preston Hill, Judd Hill and Jonny Hill; stepson, Mike Ghea; brother, W.C. Chasteen; sister, Billie Pepper; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 2, 2020