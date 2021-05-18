Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Hood, 79, were held Sunday, May 16 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Hood passed from this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Life Care Center in Sparta.
Mary was born in Hamilton, Alabama on Jan. 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Dalton and Evelyn Lindsey. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Nolan Hood; brothers, Herlon Lindsey and Mayther Lindsey; sisters, Judy Erdman and Una Hughes.
She is survived by her two sons, Ed Hood (Glenda) and Thomas Hood (Missy); two grandchildren, Jared (Martha Brooke) Hood and Kayleigh Hood; great-granddaughter, Eliza Grace Hood; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Lindsey and Dora Holloway; several nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma News – May 19, 2021