A celebration of life for Mary Elizabeth Middleton, 83, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mrs. Middleton passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her residence in Tullahoma.
Mary was born in the United Kingdom on Feb. 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Frederick and Louisa Cummings. Mary was a very friendly person who had much respect for people. She was very kind-hearted, and she loved the Lord with all her heart. Mary was a real first-class lady. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Ann Middleton; brother, Frederick Rodney Cummings; sisters, Peggy Melia and Gladys Cummings. She is survived by her beloved husband, Arnett J. Middleton; daughters, Daphne Sandra Yocom, Regina Faith Cracchiolo, Valerie Ann Middleton, and Melanie Susan Stringer; 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Tullahoma Funeral Home
Tullahoma News – Sept. 29, 2021