Mary Frances Taylor, 77, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at STRHS-Winchester. She was born on Oct. 5, 1942 in Franklin County. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Jack Hice officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Pat Martin, Tony Hasty, Chris Davidson, Greg Solomon, Glen Solomon and Daren Harrison will be serving as pallbearers.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 19, 2020