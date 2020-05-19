Mary Frances Neal (née Lee) passed away at her home in Huntland on the afternoon of May 14, 2020 at the age of 81, after a brave and resilient battle against breast cancer. A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 19 at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Kyle Macon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Winchester Christian Academy, Camp JOY in Lynchburg, Tennessee, or the Susan G. Komen Cancer Society.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 20, 2020

