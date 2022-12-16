Mary Grumbeck Ennis passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Stuart, Fla.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 3, 1928 to Mary (nee Helfrich) and Carl Grumbeck. Mary enjoyed a long, successful career as an Executive Assistant in Daytona Beach, Fla. She later moved to Tullahoma, then to Stuart, Fla. in 2010. She was an accomplished pianist and seamstress, but her favorite pastimes were family, travel and golf, having six holes in one to her credit.

