Mary Grumbeck Ennis passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Stuart, Fla.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 3, 1928 to Mary (nee Helfrich) and Carl Grumbeck. Mary enjoyed a long, successful career as an Executive Assistant in Daytona Beach, Fla. She later moved to Tullahoma, then to Stuart, Fla. in 2010. She was an accomplished pianist and seamstress, but her favorite pastimes were family, travel and golf, having six holes in one to her credit.
She is survived by her daughters Linda LaMark and Ann Day (nee Sterner), as well as her stepdaughters Patsy Wolf (nee Ennis) and Sandy Ennis. She was beloved by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Jordan G. Ennis and her stepson Steven Ennis.
A private ceremony will be held in Tullahoma in the spring. Gifts in lieu of flowers should be sent to: Council on Aging of Martin County at the Kane Center, 900 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997 Funeral arrangements have been entrusted under the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting https://Martin-Funeral.com.
