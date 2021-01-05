Mary Jane Swift, 64, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at her home at the age of 64.
Jane was born in Manchester to the late Woodrow W. Jones and Virginia Jones Day who survives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-dad, George B. Day; and grandson, Rowan Harvey.
In addition to her mother, Jane is survived by her husband, Benny Swift; one son, Jeremy Amacher (Kellie); four daughters, Dawn George (John), Amanda Callaway (Jason), Michelle Haney, and Katy Harvey (Corbin Rosetti); grandchildren, Jay, Jodee, Brandon, Mason, Cole, Alyvia, Aiden, Karlee, Preslie, Allie, Maddox, Hunter, Natalie, Parker and Penelope; siblings, Bobby Joe Hudson (Kay), David Jones (Michelle), and Mark and Glenda Jones; and step-siblings, Mike, Wendyl, Wynell, and Wanda. Per Jane’s wishes, no services are planned at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021