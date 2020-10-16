pendergrass obit

Mary Jane Troxler Pendergrass, 65, of Franklin died Oct. 12, 2020 at The Reserve Nursing Home in Spring Hill after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Pendergrass; parents, Albert and Gloria Troxler of Shelbyville; brother, Al Troxler of Wartrace and sisters, Lynda Nelson and Susan Spence of Tullahoma.

She is survived by her sister, Martha (Joey) Craddock of Tullahoma; sister in-law, Beverly Troxler of Wartrace; nine nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and many dear loving friends.

Mary attended the O’More School of Art and the Williamson County Arts Council. She was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation of Franklin was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 18, 2020

