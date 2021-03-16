Mary “Jeanette” Byrom Gardner, 73, passed away on March 11, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina surrounded by family.
Jeanette was born on Oct. 9, 1947 in Franklin County where she grew up with five brothers and a sister. She grew up on a farm where her family had a love of horses and grew up going to the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1965. She went to Nursing School in Manchester and studied to become an LPN. She started her career at Harton Hospital where she met her husband, Les Gardner. Les and Jeanette were married on June 3, 1972. They have two children, Scott and Holly, and lived in Tullahoma until 1979 when they moved to Pennsylvania for Les’ work. They continued to move around for the next 30+ years. They went from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, to Florence, Alabama, Nashville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Roswell, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, Frisco, Texas, Woodstock, Georgia (where they lived for 20 years) and their final home in Newberry, South Carolina.
Jeanette worked as a Nurse in a doctor’s office, various hospitals and nursing homes throughout her nursing career. She was the kindest caregiver you could meet and took pride in her work. She made the patients and the patients loved ones feel at ease and comforted that she was there to look after them.
Jeanette loved her family and loved them hard. She was a loving wife, mom and GG to her grandchildren. She has three grandsons and one granddaughter who are all active in sports. She loved to brag about all of her grand babies. She was a member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church in Woodstock, Georgia and had a strong faith in the Lord. She was a Christian woman and worshiped the Lord daily.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Reagor and Mary Ruth Byrom, in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Guy J. and Nancy Sue Gardner and sister-in-law Felicia Byrom.
Jeanette leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of almost 50 years, Les Gardner; two children, Scott Gardner (Christie) of Newberry, S.C., and Holly Stroup (Leon) of Canton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Payton Gardner, Austin Gardner, Claire Stroup and Kyle Stroup. She also leaves behind Brothers Joe Byrom, Jackie Byrom (Connie), Jimmy Byrom (Katherine), Jeff Byrom (Kim) and Justin Byrom (Suzanne), as well as her only sister Judy Gambill (Paul), Aunt Ava Lee Womble and many nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and family friends.
The funeral was held on Sunday, March 14 at Lynchburg Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Presiding over the service was Jeanette’s nephew, Minister Jamie Byrom. Jeanette was buried at Smith Chapel Cemetery in Lynchburg next to her parents.
Please make any Memorial Donations in Jeanette Gardner’s name to the following: Newberry Academy Athletic Department, 2055 Smith Road Newberry, SC 29108. For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 17, 2021