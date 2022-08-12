Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mary Jo Guinn of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 76.
Mrs. Guinn was born in Manchester to the late Hobart and Estia Johnson Hill. During her life, Mary Jo was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and worked as a receptionist for many years for Drs. Snoddy and Galbreath, and later The Family Practice Center until her retirement.
Mrs. Guinn is survived by her loving husband, Charles Guinn; three children, Greg Guinn (Toby), Rodney Guinn (Misty), and Shonda Cooper (Neal); eleven grandchildren, Sydney (KP), Brooklyne (Cody), Madison, Brantley, Destiny (Jason), Kanen, Olivia, Caden, Catelyn (Derek), Colby (Nick), and Caroline; five great-grandchildren, Neyland, Aven, Carsen, Aspen, and Maci Cate; one brother, Glenn Hill (Ruth); and two sisters, Frances Sitz, and Ann Gore (Ken).
Funeral service will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Elbert Smith, Timmy Bender, and Richard Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66220.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
