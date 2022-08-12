Mary Jo Guinn

Mary Jo Guinn of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 76.

Mrs. Guinn was born in Manchester to the late Hobart and Estia Johnson Hill. During her life, Mary Jo was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and worked as a receptionist for many years for Drs. Snoddy and Galbreath, and later The Family Practice Center until her retirement.

