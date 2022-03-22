Mary Lee Steele, 82, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Belvidere to the late Jessie Lee and Mary Maranda (Sims) Bradford. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with John Junior Partin officiating. Interment will follow at Keith Springs Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 23, 2022