Mary Lou Barnett.JPEG

Mary Lou Barnett of Normandy passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother, devoted wife, and most dedicated teacher.

Born Nov. 21, 1931, in Washington, D.C. during the Great Depression, Mary Lou rolled Easter eggs annually as a child on the White House lawn with her sister, Shirley, and attended Randle Elementary School near Pennsylvania Avenue just down the street from the Capitol.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.