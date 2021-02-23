Funeral services for Mary Lou Gentry, 84, of Manchester, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Fredonia cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday until time of the service. Mrs. Gentry passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at McArthur Manor in Manchester after an extended illness.
Mrs. Gentry was born on Aug. 3, 1936, to the late Robert and Virginia Thompson Reece in Ainsworth, Iowa. She was a hairdresser for many years before she and her family moved to Tennessee. After moving to Tennessee, she became a member of the Manchester Garden Club, and the MTDA (Middle TN Decorative Artist Association). Mrs. Gentry loved gardening, painting, and sewing.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gentry is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph O. Gentry; brother, Kenny Reece; two sisters, Nancy Harriman and Pat Roland; son-in-law, David Spencer. She is survived by her children, Robb Gentry and his wife, Carla, Kathy McCormick and her husband, Randy, and Jeanne Spencer; grandchildren, Amie, Todd, Katie, Kim, Patti, Tina, Olivia, and Camie; 13 great grandchildren; and brother, Thom Reece; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gentry family. www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 24, 2021