Mary Louise Flanigan, of Hillsboro passed this life peacefully on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 86.
Mrs. Flanigan was born in Nashville, Jan. 22, 1934, the fifth of seven born to the late James and Mary Myrtle (Poteet) Lynch. During her life, she worked as the cafeteria director at Quantico Marine Base in Quantico, VA, and as a Real Estate agent Panama City, Fla., for Sam B. Hearn Realty.
Mary, aka. Nanny, had a passion for her grand-children and became an adopted Nanny by providing a grandmother’s love as a care-giver to the children of several extended families throughout her life. During the last ten years of her life, Nanny was able to spend quality time living with and receiving love and care provided by each of her daughters, and ultimately by her son who was by her side until her final breath.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Flanigan was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Elmer Flanigan, who was killed in the Vietnam War; two daughters, Rebecca Diane Witte and Susan Gail Rhodes; one son, Christopher Roberts; and six brothers and sisters, James B. Lynch, Jr., Lillian B. Lynch Morse, Emma Jean Lynch, Normaline Bryant, William R. Lynch, Thomas C. Lynch.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Patrick Flanigan; seven grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Flanigan, Noah Patrick Flanigan, Daniel Jason Flanigan (Vincent Turocy), David Wesley Flanigan (Jenny Gray), Amanda Allen Surgener (Todd), John Wesley Allen, and Patrick Ryan Witte; and two great-granddaughters, Ellie Gray Flanigan and Emmie Gray Flanigan, and numerous nephews and nieces, extended family, and special loving friends.
Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Wayne Lynch officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 30, 2020