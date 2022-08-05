Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mary Marie Wilkerson, 83, of Belvidere, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at St Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville.
A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on April 23, 1939 to the late William Henry and Ethel Lee (Steele) Morris. Funeral Services was held Friday, Aug. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Tim McGehee officiating. Interment followed at Clark Gardens Cemetery with Jordan Hawkersmith, Tyler Couch, Tyler Thompson, James Douglas IV, Brandon Butler, and Ethan Bradford serving as pallbearers, and Dimikol Coker and Daulton Simmons serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 7, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Mary Marie Wilkerson, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.