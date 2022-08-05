Mary Marie Wilkerson, 83, of Belvidere, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at St Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville.

A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on April 23, 1939 to the late William Henry and Ethel Lee (Steele) Morris. Funeral Services was held Friday, Aug. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Tim McGehee officiating. Interment followed at Clark Gardens Cemetery with Jordan Hawkersmith, Tyler Couch, Tyler Thompson, James Douglas IV, Brandon Butler, and Ethan Bradford serving as pallbearers, and Dimikol Coker and Daulton Simmons serving as honorary pallbearers.

