Mary Edens Summers, “Mary Grady” of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 92. Mary Grady was born in Tullahoma to the late Grady Josh and Lizzy Elanor Greene Edens. During her life she worked as an Operator for South Central Bell, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, and First United Methodist Church of Estill Springs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Summers was preceded in death by her husband, Lee W. Summers; and three sisters, Virginia Turner, Elizabeth Stubblefield, and Marty Novack. She is survived by her niece, Regina Rogers (Tony); along with many other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who were very precious to her.
Visitation for Mary Grady was held on Sunday, August 6 at Kilgore Funeral home. Funeral services followed in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Joe Rutherford officiating. Burial was followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 20, 2023
