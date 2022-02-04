Mary Ruth Wilhoite, 62, of Huntsville, Ala., passed at her residence on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2022.
She was born in Lincoln County on April 16, 1959 to the late Albert Kirkland and Dora Marie Kelley. Mary had a great sense of humor and was a friend to everyone. She loved her family and spending time with them. Mary will be remembered as passionate, loving, and caring woman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Truman Wilhoite and brother, Patrick Wayne Kelley, Sr.
She is survived by her siblings, John Kelley, Robert William (Doanna)Kelley, Lavada Sue (Steve) Pitts, James Edward (Leanne) Kelley; nieces and nephews, Andrea Gore (Jody) Hayes, John Thomas Taylor (Jessica) Kelley, DeAnna Kelley (Chad) Taylor, Stephanie (Jason) Henrickson, Jamie Lee Thomas, Dougronica Danielle (Jacob) Young, Zach Bingham (Courtney Dewberry), Lori Michelle Slack, Jonathan Edward Ledsignger; many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; beloved cat, OK.
A graveside service was held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Chad and DeAnna Taylor to help with funeral cost. Jennings-Moore-Cortner 181 Majors Blvd. Lynchburg, TN 37342 www.moorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022