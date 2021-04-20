Mary S. Milam of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 100.
Mrs. Milam was born in Blue Springs, Mississippi to the late Tilman and Ester Ozell Leach Swindle. During her life she worked for SuperX Drugs in Knoxville, was a registered cosmetologist, and was an active member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville. Mrs. Milam also volunteered with Mended Hearts in Knoxville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ron Milam; daughter-in-law, Ann Harrelson; two grandsons, Brian and Michael Milam; one brother, Tripp Swindle; and two sisters, Evelyn Webb and Alene Adams.
Mrs. Milam is survived by her son, James Harrelson; two granddaughters, Denise (Alan) Pegram and Direnda (Gary) Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Lauren (Justin) Sulfridge, Quenton (Julie) Kirby, Garrett Pegram, Clay (Rebecca) Jarrell, Adam (Baylee) Jarrell, Taylor Milam, and Tanner Milam; great-great-grandchildren, Parker and Grayson Sulfridge, Madeline and Savannah Jarrell, and Austin Jarrell; and her daughter-in-law, Melissa Milam.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Avalon Hospice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 21, 2021