Mary Sue Southern of Tullahoma departed this life on May 2, 2022. She entered this earthly life on Dec. 17, 1941 to her late parents, Christine and Walter Childness. She accepted Christ as her lord and savior at an early age. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and spending time with her family.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Sterling Southern. She was affectionately known as “Sissy”. She is preceded in death along with her parents; her daughter, Anita Childress; her sisters, Clara Mae, Minnie Eve, Annie Bee, Bernice and Elaine; her brothers, Henry, Allen, Norman, James and Nelson.
Mary Sue leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Bobby (Tracey) Childress of Nashville and Arnold (Nikki) of Estill Springs; five step-children, Melvin, Paul Ray, Andy, Georgia Ann and Climmie; seven grandchildren, Randy, Renee, Bobby, Gary, Charles, Charvaris and Michael; 14 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Charles, Jaden, Carter Ray, Ke’maya, Na’Layshia, Dante, Cortez, Jazmine, Kendrick, Adrianna, Mariana, L’Shae and Alexiana; sister, Waldean (Samuel) Wilkerson of Tullahoma; Two sisters-in-law, May Childress of Tullahoma, TN and Susie Childress of Winchester, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Devoted nieces, Angela Ewing and Joyce Blake.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 11, 2022
