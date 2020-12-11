Mattie Bell Bailey, 87, of Tullahoma, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Tennova Harton Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Coffee County on Feb. 22, 1933 to the late John D. and Lizzie (Hicks) Ray. A dedicated homemaker, she cherished the time spent with her beloved family. Mattie Bell was a devoted member of Maranatha Fellowship Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mattie Bell was preceded in death by her husband, William Jackson Bailey; sons, Johnny Bailey, Riley Bailey, and Roger Dale Bailey; daughter, Brenda Castleman; brothers, Charlie Ray, Lloyd Ray, James Harvey Ray, and Tom Ray; and sisters, Johnlee Limbaugh, and Corina Boles.
Mattie Bell is survived by her loving children, Keith Bailey of Lynchburg, Jimmy Bailey of Tullahoma, Ruth (Craig) Limbough of Tullahoma, Sandra Cyree of Tullahoma, Penny Bailey of Tullahoma, and Tina Bailey of Lynchburg; sister, Frieda Mangrum of Tullahoma; grandchildren, J.J. Bailey, Susan Rubke, Rhonda Bowles, Paul Bailey, Kristy Taylor, Timmy Bailey, William Castleman, Chris Castleman, Brian Bailey, Alan Bailey, Dakota Bailey, Danielle Cyree, Nicole Thompson, Casey Tipps, Travis Tipps, and Brody Tipps; great-grandchildren, Tori Beth Bailey, Callie Bailey, Alyssa Castleman, Kate Bowles, Tyler Bowles, Addayson Bailey, Zack Taylor, Shelby Barnes, and Mandy “Fred” Taylor; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rick Everhart officiating. Interment followed at Union Grove Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759, 4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020