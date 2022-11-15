Mattie Gladys Harris, 104, of Tullahoma passed from this life peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma. She was born on September 26, 1918 to the late Cal and Nora Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Crutchfield, Otis, Buster, Arthur, Peaches and Richard Harris.

Ms. Mattie was educated in Wilson County and lived there most of her life. She professed her faith in the Most High at an early age and was a member of the Baptist Church. She often reflected on her experiences during the Great Depression and how her family united together to survive those trying times. In addition, she lived to see nineteen United States Presidents.

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.