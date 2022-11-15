Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mattie Gladys Harris, 104, of Tullahoma passed from this life peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma. She was born on September 26, 1918 to the late Cal and Nora Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Crutchfield, Otis, Buster, Arthur, Peaches and Richard Harris.
Ms. Mattie was educated in Wilson County and lived there most of her life. She professed her faith in the Most High at an early age and was a member of the Baptist Church. She often reflected on her experiences during the Great Depression and how her family united together to survive those trying times. In addition, she lived to see nineteen United States Presidents.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a nephew, Arthur (Betty) Harris, Jr. of Nashville; nieces, Willie Mae Crutchfield of Tullahoma and Mary Helen Crutchfield of Manchester; great-nephews, Sammy and Richard Northcutt, James, Jr., Odell, Frank, Charles, Allen and Derrick Crutchfield, Andre and John Phlegm; great-nieces, Emma Coleman, Toni London, Karen Crutchfield-Jemmott, Gwen Foxx, Jackie Phlegm, Deniece Foxx and others. In addition, she leaves a host of numerous great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives, church members and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Elmore Tolbert, Jr., officiating and the Eulogy given by her nephew, Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 16, 2022
