Mattie Lee Turner Eaton, 89, of Manchester passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Eaton was born on June 9, 1932, in Moore County. She was preceded in death by parents, Hollis E. Turner and Mary Pickard Turner; husband of 68 years, Earl Eaton; sister, Ellen Turner Haskins.
Mrs. Eaton is survived by daughters, Deborah (Terry) Amacher and Melissa (Jim) Cartwright; grandchildren, John (Joann) Cummins, James (Jamie) Cartwright, Anna Marie (Jacob) Parnham; great grandchildren, Robert Cummins, Sarah Beth and Emma Grace Cartwright; sister, Anna Turner Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Annette (Dale) Smith.
She enjoyed her family and grandchildren very much. She was fun and care-free, enjoyed people, and life in general. She was a certified handwriting analyst. She was a member of Manchester First United Methodist Church and was a Methodist since childhood. She and Earl were members of the Johnson Hall Sunday School Class at Manchester First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 10 in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Brooks officiating. Entombment followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester First United Methodist Church Youth or Music funds.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 13, 2022