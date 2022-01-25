Mattie Lou Dean Cyree Sorrell of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at her residence at the age of 95. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Tullahoma Seventh-day Adventist Church, 908 Cedar Lane, Tullahoma.
A native of Tullahoma, Mattie Lou was born on Aug. 17, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Jable Dean Sr. and Jesse Mullins Dean. She was the last surviving charter member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tullahoma. Later in life she got her nursing degree and enjoyed working in geriatrics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Norman Sorrell; daughter, Krista Gettys; son, Dale Cyree; sisters, Alice Dean Trubey and Wilse Mae Dean Shahan; brother, Jable Dean Jr.; granddaughter, Kari Biggs and grandson Joey Knowles.
Mrs. Sorrell is survived by her daughter, Diane Cyree Bridges (Dusty) of Ringgold, Ga.; sister, Frances Ferrell (Bratten); eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to the SDA Church School. Online condolences may be made www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022