Mattie “Patricia” Rachelle Murray was born on Dec. 19, 1957 in Shelbyville. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Earl Buchanan and Renaecker Jean Britton Arnold. She departed this life on Friday March 26, 2021 at Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville.
She professed hope in Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bell Buckle. She later transferred her membership to Galilee Primitive Baptist Church in Shelbyville and later to First Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester, where she served faithfully as a doorkeeper until God called her home. As an original member of the A & B Gospel Soul Singers, she loved singing praises to The Lord. She enjoyed taking care of others, and most people that knew her lovingly referred to her as “Memaw” or “Momma Murray.”
She was preceded in death by her son, Kelvin Antonio Murray. She leaves to cherish her memory: a devoted husband of 47 years, Jerry Clint Murray Sr., five sons, Jerry (Suzanne) Murray Jr., Charlie Murray, Connor Murray, Joseph Murray, and Christopher (Alaina) Murray, a grandson whom she raised as her own, and one daughter, Katrina (Jerome) Verge, all of Manchester, TN. She is also survived by her stepfather, Horace Wilson Arnold, six brothers, Mitchell (Pam) Buchanan, James “Pop” Buchanan, Ken (Karmen) Buchanan, Lanny (Phillisa) Buchanan, Ken Arnold, and Ricky Brandon, five sisters, Marilyn (Eddie) Sanders, Felicia (Mark) Anthony, Iwanda Buchanan, Christa Alexander, and Shirley (Glenn) Sutton, nine grandchildren, Jerriona, Trevor, Kameron, Kenyon, Javaun, Tristan, Kelsey, Kelvin and Xavier, two great-grandchildren, Zuri and Rusti, a devoted friend, Earnestine Buchanan, and a host of extended children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Murray will be conducted on Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Robert McClean officiating. Burial will follow in Little Hurricane cemetery in Manchester. Visitation with the family will begin at noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 31, 2021