Mattie Watts Bailey, 93, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clover, Virginia on Sept. 27, 1926. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Charles Houston officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 3477 Lynchburg Road, Winchester, TN 37398.
Tullahoma News – March 8, 2020