Mattie Witherbee, 79, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Athens, Ala.

She was born in Estill Springs to the late Steve and Mary Cook. In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Billy Cook; two sisters, Frances Howard and Jewel Walton; daughters, Vanessa Alexander and Pamela Wiser.

