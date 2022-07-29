Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mattie Witherbee, 79, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Athens, Ala.
She was born in Estill Springs to the late Steve and Mary Cook. In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Billy Cook; two sisters, Frances Howard and Jewel Walton; daughters, Vanessa Alexander and Pamela Wiser.
Mattie is survived by two brothers, Steve Cook Jr., George (Mary) Cook of Tullahoma; sister, Annette Holt of Appleton, Wis.; son, Paul Beavers of Georgia; two daughters, Teresa Alexander of Elkmont, Ala., and Karen (George) Howard of Florida; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma at 2 p.m., Aug. 6.
Tullahoma News – July 31, 2022
