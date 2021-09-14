Mavis Kennedy Robison, 96, of Tullahoma was called home to the lord on Aug. 31, 2021. Mavis was born on May 1, 1925 to Walter and Willie Kennedy in Madison County, Alabama.
Mavis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Robinson, sisters Jose Kennedy, Myrtle Daughtery, Rena Reed, Gladys Parker; brothers, James Kennedy and Donald Kennedy.
She is survived by her loving daughter Brenda of Tullahoma, beloved son, Michael of Tullahoma and granddaughter, Kellie Felker (Eric) of Murfreesboro and loving granddog Little B. Mrs. Mavis was a tremendous example of a Christian, God fearing woman. As per the Bible “She did all she could” for others. On numerous occasions making one of her homemade chocolate pies or chicken and dumplings for a sick or a bereaved person was the norm. She couldn’t wait for Christmas when she made goodies and delivered them to the widows of the church. Mrs. Mavis worked hard her entire life. She spent time at Genesco, Pajama Corp, and the Overall factory before settling in as a baker in the cafeteria at West Middle School. She so loved sewing and crocheting. For every newborn at the church she would hand crochet a complete baby set. Her quietness and gentleness along with her faith in her Lord made her a remarkable, precious lady. She was a long time member of the Hickerson Station Church of Christ until the death of her husband and then joined her children at Grundy Street Church of Christ. A special Thanks to Kristi and Ashley who was the most special caregivers to her.
Private graveside services were scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to Compassus of Tullahoma. 1805 N. Jackson St, Suite 11 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 15, 2021