Melanie Beth Hasson, 39, went to be with her heavenly father Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born December 19, 1981 in Tullahoma, TN and worked in Knoxville as a Licensed Addiction and Recovery Counselor. Melanie will always be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness and ability to see the good in everyone. She loved with all her heart and everyone loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Minister Gary Johnson officiating. A private committal service will follow in the Garden of Faith at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Melanie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Mary Bean; and uncles, James A. Bean and Jackie L. Bean.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Hasson; mother, Janice Richardson (Doyle E.); father, Frank Bean (Janice L.); brother, Geoffrey Fair; sisters, Mindy Morgan (Johnny) and Melissa Wheeler (Kayrn Deluca); maternal grandmother, Lola Bollinger (Chuck); nieces and nephews, Blake Tankersley, Eli Morgan, Izzy Morgan, Quinn Wheeler-Deluca; and a host of cousins and friends.
If you would like to contribute, the family is working to establish a scholarship fund in Melanie’s honor for future generations of counselors.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 21, 2021