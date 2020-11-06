Melissa Lee Johnson, 58, of Manchester passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Muncie, Indiana to her parents Kennith Hugh Crawford and Donna Lee Bowen. She loved going to the beach, swimming, shopping, spending time with friends and family, and had an endearing love for all children. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed and loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Kennith Hugh Crawford and step father, Tommy Bowen.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by husband Ward Johnson; mother, Donna Lee Bowen; step mother Virgie Crawford; three sisters, Akenda (Steve) Grosch (Lenor City), Toni (Ron) Pratt, and Danielle Jackson; step brother, Gary Jernigan of (Murfreesboro); two daughters, Alissa (Jake) Roberts and Kelsey (Andrew) Sisson; four grandchildren, Jaxson, Aidan, Azlee and Wyatt; her two girlies, Aryana Lowry and Kelti Hamrick; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, Nov. 6 from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Roy Hopkins officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 8, 2020