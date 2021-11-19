Micah Gregory Champion, 53, of Tullahoma, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 29, 1967 in Hamilton County to the late James Thomas Champion and Lois Kathleen Mitchell Champion. Micah was employed as an equipment manager for Christopher Equipment. He was an avid hiker and loved spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed taking pictures, woodworking and watching wrestling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Champion.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mikki Champion; children, Luke Champion, Aaron Champion and Katy Champion; siblings, Carolyn Jones, Jeff Buchanan and Brenda Champion; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon in Moore-Cortner Chapel with burial at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Please wear your “Fight Like A Champion” shirt or wear a gray T-shirt to the service in memory of Micah and to honor those currently fighting brain cancer. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 21, 2021