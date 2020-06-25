Michael Andrew Banks, 67, of Manchester passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 28, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.