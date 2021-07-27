Michael "Big Mike" David Williams 61, of Tullahoma passed Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born to the late Lou Ella Luster and James Edward Williams, Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Williams, Sr.
He is survived by wife, Kathy Williams; his children, Latoria Williams, Michael Darrell, Chris Elliot, David Darrell, Matthew Williams and Denise Williams; granddaughter, Mahliah Anderson; siblings, James Williams, Jr, Leon Williams, Annette (Nathaniel) Allen, Vincent Raymond (Jessica) Williams, and Pastor Rose Vanzant; sister-in-law, Margaret Newton; aunt, Linda (Bishop Willie D) Young,; uncle, Raymond Luster, Jr; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Revival Center with Deaconess Gloria Garrard officiating and Elder Samuel Garrard, Sr., as Eulogist. He will lie in state one hour prior at Revival Center. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 28, 2021