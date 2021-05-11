Michael Curtis Swann, 74, of Decherd passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at STRHS-Winchester. He was born Sept. 19, 1946 in Tullahoma to the late Oris Curtis Swann and Jewell Frances Lawson Swann. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplain Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Tullahoma News – May 12, 2021