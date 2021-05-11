Michael Curtis Swann, 74, of Decherd passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at STRHS-Winchester. He was born Sept. 19, 1946 in Tullahoma to the late Oris Curtis Swann and Jewell Frances Lawson Swann. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplain Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 12, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Michael Swann, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 12
Visitation
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 13, 2021
11:00AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.