Michael Kent Wilcox entered this world on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1966, to parents, Gary Ray and Sally Butler Wilcox; and he was truly a gift on the day of his birth as well as throughout his life. They loved him the minute they laid eyes on him and never stopped He was their pride and joy.
Kent loved singing, dancing, acting, and playing the piano. He started when he was in elementary school and this passion continued in high school and college. He was a member of the Tullahoma High School Singers and The University of Tennessee Singers.
After graduation from UT, he performed on cruise ships and in theme parks and he also worked at several restaurants, including Daryl's, Ruby Tuesdays, The Gondola, The Stuffed Goose, The Butler's Pantry, Highpoint, and Legends. Customers would request Kent for a server because of his great service, wittiness, and attitude.
At the time of this death, he was working at Sun Tan City, Columbia, TN and was on staff at Place of Hope, also in Columbia. Kent became a friend to everyone he met and truly made an impact on each one.
Kent started each morning reading his Bible and devotional books and many days posted positive or funny posts on Facebook. Friends looked forward to these for encouragement and to lift them up or to just start their day off with a smile. Kent was a bright shining light and gave God all the credit for his accomplishments. He encouraged you when you were down or going thru a difficult time. He reminded one to not worry - God is in control.
Kent was preceded in death by his father, Gary Ray Wilcox; grandparents Mack and Della Wilcox; Elmer Marshall and Margaret Bell Duggin Butler. He is survived by his mother, Sally Butler Wilcox; sister, Keri (Brian) Schaefer; nephew, Simon Hudson Schaefer, and niece, Margaret Belle Schaefer. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A "Celebration of Kent's Life" will be held on his birthday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 1600 Old Estill Springs Road, Tullahoma, TN. Mike Coupe, Place of Hope, and John Rush, Kent's uncle will be officiating. Anyone wishing to share a few words will be given the opportunity.
The obituary and memory video may be viewed on The Tullahoma Funeral Home Website.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent in Kent’s memory to Place of Hope, 105 North James Boulevard, Columbia, TN 38401.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021