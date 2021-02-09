Michael Lee Anderson, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas (formerly Beech Grove) passed away Feb. 1, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He graduated from Coffee County Central High School Class of 2004. Michael was an armed security guard and a private investigator.
He is survived by his parents Scotty and Annette Anderson of Beech Grove, sister Misty Anderson of Beech Grove, brother Mickey Wray of Eagleville, and grandmother Frances Campbell of Murfreesboro. Also his best friend in Texas Jeff Foust and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Michael loved super hero movies and comics. Through his gift of organ donation, Michael was the ultimate super hero.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 10, 2021