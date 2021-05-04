Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Anthony Smith, 57, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Mr. Smith passed suddenly from this life on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Mike was born in Tullahoma on May 28, 1963, the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Smith. Mike really enjoyed going fishing, watching NASCAR, and softball. He always had to have his Sundrop, and he loved taking long car rides. Mike loved his friends and family more than anything. He was a loving fiancé, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Mike is also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Smith, Thomas Smith, and David Smith. He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Angela Daniels; son, John Daniels; daughters, Amanda Smith and Beverly Daniels; brothers, William Smith (Judy), Tony Smith (Becky), and Steve Pursley (Jennifer); sisters, Louise Bryant and Pam Tawwater (Ricky); grandchildren, Keylee Duty, Blakelyn Daniels, Michael Duty, Kaiden Waggoner, Braylon Waggoner, and Morgan Waggoner.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith Family
Tullahoma News – May 5, 2021