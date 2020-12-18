Michael “Mike” K. West passed away on Dec 3, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Hospital in Cookeville. Mike was born in Woodbury on Feb 28, 1965, and was 55 years old at his passing.
Mike is survived by his father Ron West of Murfreesboro; his wife Teresa Peek of Beechgrove; two brothers, Gary West (Melinda) of Murfreesboro and Scott West (Leisa) of Winchester; five stepchildren , Rodney Salisbury, Cerea Salisbury of Dickson, Nancy Butler (Chad) of Shelbyville, Jennifer McCormack (Jasen) of Murfreesboro and Chasity Laney (Jason) of Hinesville Georgia. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mike was loved and will be remembered and missed by us all.
A celebration of life for Mike was held Friday, Dec. 18 at Tullahoma Funeral Home.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the West Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 20, 2020