Funeral services for Michael “Mikey” Wayne Moore, 43, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Mr. Moore passed from this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mikey was born on Nov. 17, 1978, the son of the late Carl Wayne and Mary Moore. He worked for Tullahoma City Schools for 22 Years. He was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness. He was a practical joker with a generous heart of gold, never hesitating to help people out. Because he was a big kid at heart, his children adored him along with his nieces, nephews, and friends. He was known for his friendliness and never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. He enjoyed riding his new motorcycle, loved history, and spending time with his beloved family.
He is survived by his loving wife, DeShannon Moore; children, Lukas Moore, Morgan Moore, and Carlie Moore; sisters, Tracy Moore, Crystal Moore, Michelle Glover (Chuck), Melanie Early, Melinda Rodella, and Mitzi Vandiver; Several nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl Wayne Moore and Mary Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tullahoma City Educational Association to help a child in need in Mikey’s honor.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 29, 2022