Michael Ray Walker, 71, of Manchester passed from this life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Murfreesboro.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Michael Walker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 14
Funeral Services
Monday, June 14, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Services begins.
Jun 13
Visitation
Sunday, June 13, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.