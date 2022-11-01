Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Michelle Leigh Burks, 52, of Manchester passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Manchester.
Mrs. Burks was born in Murfreesboro, to her parents Evelyn Frazier Shelton and Harry Edward Shelton who survive her. She worked in inventory for Harry Shelton Livestock for her career. Mrs. Burks and her husband, Jeff, were members of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. She was a very caring person who loved her kids and grandkids very much. Mrs. Burks would go out of her way to help anyone that needed it.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burks is survived by her husband Jeff Burks; daughters, Brittany Burks and Brooke (Garrett) DeFord; sister, Gayle (Danny) Floyd; brother, Glenn (Becky) Shelton; sisters-in-law, Attonda (Ricky) Barnes and Cotanda Burks; grandchildren, Weston Brooks, Baylin Turner, Waylon, Walt, Russ, and Ridge DeFord; nieces, Jessica and Hannah Qualls, Kristen Duke, Ali Slater, Emily Shelton, Chelsey McFarland, Cherita Murray; nephew, Jackie Anderson.
Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 31 with Pastor Bob Jared and Louis Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burks family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 2, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Michelle Burks, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.