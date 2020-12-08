Mickey Tipton, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Saint Thomas West in Nashville at the age of 74.
Mr. Tipton was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Betty Hall Tipton and worked during his life as a Planner/Scheduler at AEDC in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Tipton; and one sister, Gloria Spencer.
Mr. Tipton is survived by his wife, Jane Tipton; one daughter, Therese Dawn Martin and her husband James; one sister, Flora Yando; three grandchildren, Brittany Blocker and her husband Daniel, Joshua Kelsey, and Kristin Martin; and three great-grandchildren, Grace Ann, Elizabeth and Mac.
No services are currently planned at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 9, 2020