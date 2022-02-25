Funeral services for Mildred Annette Moss, 84, of Tullahoma were conducted on Friday, Feb. 25 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Moss passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence in Tullahoma. Mildred was born in Manchester on May 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur Boyce Conlin and Liza “Lizzie” Gilliam.
In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William”Bill” Marvin Moss; daughter, Camie Marie Chilton; great-granddaughter, Shylah Chilton; brothers, William, Boyce, Duane, Michael, and Randy Conlin; sister, Vickie Hall.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Kim) Wilhoit; daughter, Kathy Spencer (David) Garner; sisters, Helen (Randy) Miller, Pat English; brothers, Walt, Jim, and John Conlin; grandchildren, Jimmie Wilhoit, Stevie (Jenny) Wilhoit, Jessie (Boyd) Young, Crystal (Danny) Tipps, Leslie (Wade) Groce, Brandy (Chris) Brock, Richard Chilton; Amanda (DJ) Bohanan, Kaylan (Brandon) Hill; great-grandchildren, Thomas Wilhoit, Michael Duke, Tyler Ocheltree; Taylor (Allen) Sorenson, Alexis Cook, Torey Ocheltree, Dalton Cook, Spencer Springer, Nigel Taylor, Nevaeh Taylor, Alayah Pack, Joshua Pack, Christopher Brock Jr., Bryan Brock; Tessanie Hill, David Hill, Paizley Bohanan; great-great-grandchildren, Luca Whitefield, Lydia Young; special friends, Michelle Cherone and Melissa Whaley.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022