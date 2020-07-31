Mildred Jane Folmar Worrell, born on Saturday Nov. 7, 1931 in Toledo Ohio, passed into eternal life on Monday July 27, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.
Preceded in death by first husband Sylvester Carl Folmar, second husband Robert O. Worrell, parents Roy Benton Stewart and Lillie Pearl McCaleb Stewart, sister, Marion Frances Adams and brother, Maxie Bruce Stewart. Survived by daughter Pamela Jane (Frank) Lamborn of Tullahoma, sons Patrick Alan (Laurel) Folmar of Asheville, NC and Phillip Carl (Dee) Folmar of Brentwood, granddaughter Shannon Rae Lamborn of Vail, Colo., grandsons, Michael Douglas (Samantha) Lamborn of Thompson’s Station, Matthew Carl Folmar and Chase Michael Folmar of Brentwood, great grandsons Brody Alexander Lamborn and Colton Michael Folmar. She has many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In her younger years she moved to the Nashville area where she graduated from Hume-Fogg High School in the heart of downtown Nashville. Soon after she married her Navy sweetheart Syl Folmar where they eventually settled in Tullahoma in 1954. She had many friends in Tullahoma where she was active in the community. She was a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and enjoyed playing golf, her bridge club and community involvement. One of her favorite things to do was to have coffee with her girlfriends every weekend. She held many different positions over the years, but was always lovingly focused on raising her daughter and two sons.
A private graveside service for the family was held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Because of her decade long battle with cancer, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 2, 2020