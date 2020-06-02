Mildred Wenzel Johnson’s soul is now within the loving arms of her savior in heaven. She passed from this life on May 30, 2020 just nine days prior to her 106th birthday.
Born June 8, 1914 in Birmingham, AL to Major Joe and Nannie Mae Wilhite. Mildred was married to Emil Wenzel (father of their children) on Aug. 9, 1934 and moved to Cullman, Ala., where they lived until 1949. When the family moved to Manchester for Emil’s employment at the Arnold Engineering Development Center.
The Wenzel family was one of a small group of families to establish the Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. The services were first held in the home of one of the families. After Emil’s death in 1957, Mildred married LeRoy Johnson of Hartselle, Ala., in 1970.
Mildred will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was the true center of our family circle and her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children.
Mildred is preceded in death by her first husband, Emil Wenzel; second husband, LeRoy Johnson; one daughter, Lynda Lynch; sons-in-law, Carl Smartt, James Sullivan, Donald Carroll and Wayne Lynch; one grandchild, Davin Lynch. She is survived by her three daughters, Faye Smartt, Barbara Sullivan and Marilyn Carroll; seven grandchildren, Gary Smartt (Diane), Shawn Carroll (Denise), Loren Lynch (Bunny), Tiffany Gray, Jason Sullivan and Dustin Lynch; great grandchildren, Melia Smartt Hensley, Josh Smartt ( Loraine), Avery Sullivan, Lane Sullivan and Braxton Gray; one great-great grandchild, Kaylee Hensley.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mildred’s memory to St Jude’s Children Hospital or Nashville Rescue Mission.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Garden with Foy Rigney officiating.
