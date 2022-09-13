Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mildred Zimmerman Hatchett, 93, of Cowan, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1929 in Belvidere to the late William and Elsie (Crawford) Zimmerman. Services were held Monday, Sept. 12 at Cowan First Baptist Church with Pastor L Z Johnson officiating. Interment followed at Cowan-Montgomery Cemetery with Lonnie Palmertree, Russ Hudson, Bo Boswell, Ethan Hudson, Turner Boswell, Weston Boswell, and Kyle Hatchett serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Cowan First Baptist Church Building Fund or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Moore- Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
